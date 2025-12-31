China’s steadily expanding military forces conducted large-scale drills around Taiwan this week, dispatching jet fighters, naval ships and coast guard vessels to encircle the island and firing rockets into nearby waters.
Five takeaways from China’s military drills around Taiwan
SummaryBeijing encircled the island this week and warned outsiders to stay away.
