Five takeaways from China’s military drills around Taiwan

TAIPEI : China’s steadily expanding military forces conducted large-scale drills around Taiwan this week, dispatching jet fighters, naval ships and coast guard vessels to encircle the island and firing rockets into nearby waters.
China’s military announced the start of the “Justice Mission 2025” exercises on Monday morning and on Wednesday afternoon declared the drills “successfully completed.” Here are five takeaways:
1. China is preparing to strangle Taiwan and fend off the U.S.
Beijing said it was performing maneuvers that would be needed to isolate and seize Taiwan—demonstrating how Chinese forces would try to strangle the self-ruled island and pressure it to surrender or else embark on a painful and risky amphibious invasion. Beijing claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, to be seized by force if necessary.
China warned aircraft and ships to avoid seven designated drill zones around Taiwan, an effective blockade. On Tuesday, China fired 27 rockets from its eastern coast, some landing closer to Taiwan’s main island than ever before, said Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng, a Taiwan military intelligence official.
Rockets with such range—more than 120 miles—could be used to target Taiwan’s supply lines, subsea internet cables and LNG terminals—all Achilles’ heels for the island—said Lin Ying-yu, an associate professor at Taiwan’s Tamkang University.
Performing exercises on all sides of the island also sent a message of deterrence to the U.S. and any other forces that might consider stepping in to defend Taiwan.
“This exercise is markedly different because it presented us with two concurrent and mutually supporting objectives: sea control within the strait; and sea denial east of the strait,” said Alessio Patalano, a professor of war and strategy in East Asia at King’s College London.
2. Beijing wants the U.S. and Japan to stay out of it
China’s Defense Ministry opened the drills on Monday with “a stern warning to Taiwan independence separatists and external interference forces.”
That pointed to two recent developments: the Trump administration’s approval for over $11 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s November comment that Japan could be drawn into a conflict over Taiwan—a remark about a so-called “Taiwan contingency” that drew fury from Beijing.
“Beijing is warning Washington against increased efforts to defend Taiwan,” said Amanda Hsiao, a China director for the political-risk advisory firm Eurasia Group.
Beijing also intended to show Tokyo what kind of trouble a Taiwan contingency could cause, said James Yifan Chen, who teaches diplomacy and foreign policy at Taiwan’s Tamkang University.
3. Trump shrugged
Taiwan’s military is dwarfed by China’s, and the island’s ability to deflect a Chinese attack depends on whether the U.S. steps in. One big question from China’s drills this week was how Washington would respond.
When President Trump was asked about the China encircling Taiwan at a news conference on Monday, he shrugged. “Nothing worries me,” he said. “They’ve been doing that for 20, 25 years.” Trump has focused on the positive in his relationship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with the two leaders planning to meet in April.
The drills, however, prompted statements of concern about heightened tensions from U.S. lawmakers, and from around the world, including the European Union, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
4. Taiwan is practicing, too
Taiwan has been steadily building a deterrent force and reworking a defensive strategy that is aimed at making China’s military think twice before attacking.
Taiwan responded to the exercises with rapid-response drills, deploying mobile missile units, displaying Patriot missiles and sending tanks onto the streets, among other measures, the Taiwan military and its affiliated media said.
The coast guard and navy followed the Chinese vessels in what the officials described as exercising its jurisdictional authority.
While dozens of flights within Taiwan were canceled and some international flights were delayed, shipping remained largely unaffected, and there were no reports of disruption to energy imports. The Taiwan stock exchange’s TWSE index gained 1% this week as of Wednesday’s close.
5. China is taking the long view
China would prefer to take Taiwan under its control without force. “Justice Mission 2025” was an amped up version of Beijing’s long-running, multifaceted pressure campaign to convince the people of Taiwan that they would be better off submitting to Beijing.
But Beijing’s military is continuing to modernize and grow, including with the expansion of what is already the world’s largest naval fleet. China’s ambitions extend beyond Taiwan, projecting power past the so-called first island chain, a string of territory that includes Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, and the drills illustrate China’s intent to challenge U.S. supremacy in the Indo-Pacific region.
China has carried out periodic large-scale military drills around Taiwan in recent years, and the latest round could have been planned well in advance—likely before the U.S. arms sales approvals were announced on Dec. 17, according to some military analysts. Tamkang University’s Lin said it would take at least two weeks for China to carry out a major operation like this one.
But China is “now in a position to enact large-scale exercises on short notice,” said Patalano. “Above all it creates a greater challenge to anticipate whether an imminent action is an exercise or ‘the real thing’.”
Write to Joyu Wang at joyu.wang@wsj.com