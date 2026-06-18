Five takeaways from Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chairman

Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as head of the Federal Reserve marked a distinctive break from how the central bank operated under Jerome Powell.
Among the changes: a much shorter policy statement and five new task forces that could reshape the Fed. The interest-rate projections also had a sharp pivot toward raising rates.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the meeting, and clues about where the Fed goes next.
Rate increases on the horizon
Wall Street largely expected the Fed to step up its anti-inflation posture at Wednesday’s meeting, in reaction to accelerating price increases. But the meeting delivered an even stronger pivot toward raising rates than many investors had expected.
The Fed’s forward-looking dot plot swung abruptly. With the Iran conflict pushing up inflation, nine Fed officials now project at least one rate increase this year. When the Fed last released a dot plot, in March, none had penciled in a hike this year.