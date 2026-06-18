Five takeaways from Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chairman

Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as head of the Federal Reserve marked a distinctive break from how the central bank operated under Jerome Powell.
Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as head of the Federal Reserve marked a distinctive break from how the central bank operated under Jerome Powell.
Among the changes: a much shorter policy statement and five new task forces that could reshape the Fed. The interest-rate projections also had a sharp pivot toward raising rates.
Among the changes: a much shorter policy statement and five new task forces that could reshape the Fed. The interest-rate projections also had a sharp pivot toward raising rates.
Here are the biggest takeaways from the meeting, and clues about where the Fed goes next.
Rate increases on the horizon
Wall Street largely expected the Fed to step up its anti-inflation posture at Wednesday’s meeting, in reaction to accelerating price increases. But the meeting delivered an even stronger pivot toward raising rates than many investors had expected.
The Fed’s forward-looking dot plot swung abruptly. With the Iran conflict pushing up inflation, nine Fed officials now project at least one rate increase this year. When the Fed last released a dot plot, in March, none had penciled in a hike this year.
Warsh signals independence
President Trump has pushed for lower interest rates, and framed his search for Jerome Powell’s successor around finding a chairman who would deliver them. In his first press conference, however, Warsh showed no inclination to ease policy by cutting rates.
Instead, he repeatedly noted that inflation has run above the Fed’s 2% target for years, and reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to curbing price increases. The centerpiece of his first Fed meeting was a brief statement pledging that “the Committee will deliver price stability,” with no mention of its other mandate, supporting the labor market—a signal that taming inflation is now the central bank’s top priority.
Reforms ahead
Warsh opened his press conference by announcing that the Fed is setting up task forces to survey topics such as communications, the balance sheet, data sources, productivity and jobs, and inflation.
By the end of 2026, Warsh suggested, Fed operations could look different on all these fronts.
Warsh already hinted at one possible change, telling reporters that he sees press conferences as a valuable tool—when the Fed has a message it wants to send. That suggests that the press conference after every meeting—a practice Powell instituted—could be on the chopping block.
Markets on edge
Lower Fed interest rates often boost stock and bond prices as investors seek higher returns through riskier investments. But the Fed’s focus on inflation—both in its brief policy statement and in Warsh’s press conference—dashed any hopes Wall Street might have had for lower rates soon.
Yields on short-term Treasury notes, which move inversely to prices, marked their sharpest one-day rise in three months, reaching their highest closing level since early last year.
Stocks fell, with the broad S&P 500 index down roughly 1.2% on the day.
Warsh achieves consensus
Powell’s final meeting as Fed chair was divisive: Four officials dissented, in competing directions.
Disagreements over the state of the economy and the central bank’s next move still run through the policy committee. But by putting forward a drastically shortened policy statement—just 132 words, down from more than 300 words in April—Warsh won unanimous agreement, at least at his first meeting.
Forging consensus is critical for any Fed chair: Warsh himself has just one vote on the committee, alongside 11 other officials with different backgrounds and views. Wednesday’s meeting suggests that by dialing back how much the Fed says, Warsh may pull more officials into alignment—if only around a vaguer message.
Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com