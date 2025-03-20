Five takeaways from the new JFK assassination files
Summary
- The latest documents to be released offer a window into some of the US government’s most secret work, including CIA operations in Cuba and safe houses in Maryland.
The Trump administration on Tuesday released more than 30,000 pages of previously classified or censored documents relating to the death of former President John F. Kennedy, providing insight into some of the Central Intelligence Agency’s most sensitive operations over decades. The documents are digitized paper documents going back to the 1960s, with faded typewritten text and handwritten notes.