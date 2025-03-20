Five takeaways from the new JFK assassination files

The CIA in Mexico asked Washington to keep quiet about the Oswald recordings.

Much of the remaining mystery around Kennedy’s killing involves Oswald’s time in Mexico City in the months before the shooting, and his meetings there at the Cuban and Soviet missions. The CIA recorded Oswald’s phone conversations with officials from both of those countries but claimed to have later destroyed them, according to a 1998 document. Four years earlier, however, the CIA’s station in Mexico City asked for the agency to avoid releasing information about the Oswald wiretaps, arguing they could force Mexico to reassess its U.S. relationship. “Do whatever is possible to keep the lid on the box re previous joint ops with the Mexicans," the CIA Mexico station told headquarters.