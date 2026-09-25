Five takeaways from Trump’s Washington summit with Xi

WASHINGTON—President Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a summit heavy on ceremony and light on outcomes, concealing major disagreements between two superpower nations on trade, technology and Beijing’s support for Iran.
A modest two-month extension on an existing trade detente was reached, and the leaders discussed artificial intelligence threats. Xi warned about a broader “zero sum gladiatorial contest.” And once again he pressed Trump on Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory, saying the U.S. should oppose independence.