Five takeaways from Trump’s Washington summit with Xi

Xi privately warns that U.S. support for Taiwan could complicate future relations

During the private meeting, Xi called on the U.S. to “adhere to the correct position of opposing Taiwan independence,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. And in his opening public remarks, Xi messaged the U.S. and China should avoid “the Thucydides trap,” where the world’s foremost power and its rising challenger are doomed to go to war. It was a key message by the Chinese leader and a theme of their previous summit in Beijing.