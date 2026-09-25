Five Takeaways From Trump’s Washington Summit With Xi

President Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a summit heavy on ceremony and light on outcomes, concealing major disagreements between two superpower nations on trade, technology and Beijing’s support for Iran.
President Trump hosted Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a summit heavy on ceremony and light on outcomes, concealing major disagreements between two superpower nations on trade, technology and Beijing’s support for Iran.
A modest two-month extension on an existing trade detente was reached, and the leaders discussed artificial intelligence threats. Xi warned about a broader “zero sum gladiatorial contest.” And once again he pressed Trump on Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory, saying the U.S. should oppose independence.
A modest two-month extension on an existing trade detente was reached, and the leaders discussed artificial intelligence threats. Xi warned about a broader “zero sum gladiatorial contest.” And once again he pressed Trump on Taiwan, the democratic, self-governing island that China claims as part of its territory, saying the U.S. should oppose independence.
Trump seemed intent on putting a bow on his friendship with Xi and showing off his remodeling of the White House. Speaking Thursday night at a state dinner, Trump maintained the pleasantries and didn’t delve into the substance of earlier discussions. Xi said they had common understanding on issues without elaborating.
Here are five takeaways from the state visit, which continues Friday.
A day of grand gestures yields few concrete answers
Xi got what he wanted: A red carpet extravaganza—and more. Beijing pushed to have Xi treated as a full equal but Trump went further by greeting his counterpart on the tarmac, almost unheard of for a U.S. president, and delivering a spectacle for the authoritarian leader that included military flyovers and an elaborate state dinner. Xi announced China would give the U.S. two giant pandas.
At one point, Trump stopped by a line of presidential portraits that featured an automated signature device instead of Joe Biden, mocking his former rival in front of a foreign leader. He showed off a new helipad on the White House’s South Lawn. “He loves good granite,” Trump said of Xi, while later dismissing reporter questions about Iran and AI. The only disappointment for Trump was that his ballroom wasn’t ready in time.
The visit came six weeks ahead of the midterm elections in which Trump has branded Democrats as communists and tried banning media outlets whose coverage he dislikes from entering the White House. Trump knocked down suggestions that Xi is in poor health, posting Thursday morning on social media that he looks “strong, vibrant, and fit – Better than ever.”
Several Republican senators say they weren’t happy by the spectacle
Trump’s fawning drew complaints among several Republican senators, who said they weren’t sure what the GOP would gain from hosting the communist leader and U.S. business rival, or at least wanted a more forceful presentation of disputes.
“I think President Xi is a reptile,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. “The president wants to work things out with him and I admire that, and I wish him luck. But I’ve met President Xi.…This man thinks he’s on a mission from God except his god is himself.”
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said she was uncomfortable with the pageantry but hoped something positive would emerge for farmers, who have been squeezed by Trump’s tariff policies.
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina said the red carpet affair undermined GOP campaign messaging efforts against branding Democrats as communists. “The president campaigned on an anti-China policy,” Tillis said. “You go look at those MAGA rallies and look at everybody cheering when he said he’s going to take it to China. Ask them, because they’re voting.”
Xi privately warns that U.S. support for Taiwan could complicate future relations
During the private meeting, Xi called on the U.S. to “adhere to the correct position of opposing Taiwan independence,” according to the official Xinhua News Agency. And in his opening public remarks, Xi messaged the U.S. and China should avoid “the Thucydides trap,” where the world’s foremost power and its rising challenger are doomed to go to war. It was a key message by the Chinese leader and a theme of their previous summit in Beijing.
Xi aims to reunify the breakaway democratic island with the Communist mainland, with U.S. officials warning in previous years that Beijing was preparing militarily for a war. The U.S. follows a “strategic ambiguity” policy, boosting Taiwan’s defenses through arms sales but never committing to defend it against a Chinese attack.
In May, shortly after discussing Taiwan with Xi in Beijing, Trump told reporters he didn’t “want to say” if he would deploy troops in such a scenario. And as Trump seeks improved ties to China, he has yet to approve a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan despite pressure from lawmakers, including Republicans, to deliver the weapons.
Xi says China is able to keep AI under ‘human control’
With the two global powers locked in a race to develop artificial intelligence, concerns that the technology could spin out of human control have soared in recent weeks. Neither leader, though, seemed unnerved by the prospect.
“We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that a development of AI is always under human control and serves the well being of the people,” Xi said. Trump has said he wants to leave things the way they are, with both countries engaged in a fight for supremacy.
Ahead of the summit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent raised the idea of a notification system—in effect, an AI hotline—to alert each other when an incident rises to the level of national security. It wasn’t clear late Thursday whether that idea was addressed between the two leaders.
Some of the biggest U.S. players in AI attended Thursday night’s state dinner but noticeably absent was Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who has been most vocal in calling for raising alarms about the threat AI poses.
The two global powers are inching forward on trade
Despite ongoing friction over trade, little appeared to have been accomplished Thursday.
The two sides agreed to extend an existing agreement on trade by two months, pushing its expiration to Jan. 10 to buy time for a broader deal. Beijing had wanted a two-year extension.
China agreed to buy 25 million tons of U.S. soybeans and had been “very fulsome” in following through, but was “a little behind schedule” on about $17 billion in other farm commitments that Washington is pressing it to fulfill, Bessent said earlier this week. He tied further purchases to what he called a “board of trade.”