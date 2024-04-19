Flood of cheap Chinese steel fuels global backlash
Jason Douglas , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Apr 2024, 11:31 AM IST
SummaryThe country’s property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal that they are now shipping overseas at knockdown prices.
SINGAPORE—China’s epic property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal. They are now shipping it overseas at knockdown prices—and the U.S. isn’t the only country pushing back.
