Florida was a swing state. Now it’s MAGA-land

RON DESANTIS is never the most charming man in a room but he is usually the most formidable. Speaking at a political club in Naples in February, Florida’s governor reflected on his two terms. “I sat there on the first day as governor, I looked around the empty office and I was just like, listen I don’t know what SOB is going to succeed me but they are not going to have a lot to do because I’m going to get all the meat off the bone that I can,” he said. Nearly eight years later, as Mr DeSantis prepares to leave office, he reckons he has delivered. “That’s what we’ve done.”