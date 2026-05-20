Flurry of suspicious oil trades worth $800 million triggers regulatory probe

A trader couldn’t hope for better timing.
Moments before President Trump postponed strikes on Tehran’s energy infrastructure in a morning social-media post on March 23, a spasm of trades hit the market during off-hours. More than $800 million worth of U.S. and international oil futures changed hands in a matter of minutes, according to LSEG data.
The traders on the right side of those well-timed bets profited when U.S. oil prices fell as much as 13% in the wake of Trump’s change of heart. At least five firms posted gains of $5 million or more on crude futures they bought and sold that day, as measured by average prices adjusted for volume, according to trading records viewed by The Wall Street Journal.