For a weakened Zelensky, yielding to Trump is riskier than defiance
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 Nov 2025, 06:58 am IST
Summary
With most Ukrainians rejecting a surrender, he would court a crisis with his own military if he accepted major concessions to Russia.
Buffeted by a corruption scandal that has sparked fury across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is in political trouble at home, weaker than at any point since the full-scale Russian invasion of his country began nearly four years ago.
