For a weakened Zelensky, yielding to Trump is riskier than defiance

No politician of import in Ukraine has urged Zelensky to step down, or to hold elections, before the war ends. Zelensky, in a dramatic address recorded after receiving the 28-point plan, urged Ukrainians to “stop squabbling" so as not to let the country’s enemies divide it. While saying he would engage in diplomacy to seek a just peace, he also added that “we will do everything so that the result will be an end to the war, not an end to Ukraine."