For baby strollers, there’s no way around China tariffs
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Apr 2025, 10:12 AM IST
SummaryChina makes a huge share of U.S. strollers, cribs and toys, with few options for sourcing baby products elsewhere.
Being an expectant parent has always come with a large helping of anxiety. Now, there is a fresh addition to the list of worries: tariffs on Chinese-made goods that are causing the price of big-ticket baby items such as strollers and cribs to surge.
