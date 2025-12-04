For first time in decades, child deaths will rise this year
Almost a quarter of a million more children are projected to die in 2025 than in 2024.
One of the greatest public-health achievements of recent decades has been driving down child mortality around the world. Now, that long-running decline is reversing.
