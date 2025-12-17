For Ukraine’s allies in Europe, a bad deal with Russia is worse than no deal

Russia has accused Europeans—and the U.S. under the Biden administration—of waging a proxy war against it by backing Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned recently that if Europe sought war, Russia was ready for it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Kyiv’s allies’ strategy is to “fight to the last Ukrainian" rather than quickly reach a settlement. The Kremlin, however, hasn’t accepted the U.S. peace proposal and there is little sign it has any intention of winding down the war.