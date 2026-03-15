HONG KONG—President Trump’s use of military force in Venezuela and Iran reinforces a view long held in Beijing: The U.S. will use all means necessary to assert American dominance around the world—a posture that threatens China’s core interests.
For Xi, Iran war reinforces view of US as dangerous superpower
SummaryTrump’s assaults on Iran and Venezuela—both Chinese allies and key suppliers of oil for its energy-hungry economy—could reaffirm Beijing’s mistrust of Washington.
HONG KONG—President Trump’s use of military force in Venezuela and Iran reinforces a view long held in Beijing: The U.S. will use all means necessary to assert American dominance around the world—a posture that threatens China’s core interests.
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