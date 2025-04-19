Ford halts shipments of F-150s and other models to China
SummaryRetaliatory tariffs have raised Chinese duties on vehicle imports from the U.S. to 150%.
Ford Motor has stopped shipping pricey pickup trucks, SUVs and sports cars to China to avoid tariffs that have shot up in recent weeks, the latest effect on the auto sector from the Trump administration’s escalating trade war.
