Forget Andy. Forget Keir. It’s Ed’s Britain

British politics has undergone a Copernican revolution: it now revolves around Mr Miliband. Research spelling out how grumpy fund managers would be about Mr Miliband was pushed out by people who want Wes Streeting, a former health secretary from the party’s right, or “anyone but Ed”. During an interview at ARC, a right-wing conference, the Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, mentioned Mr Miliband more times than she did Mr Burnham, the future prime minister. “DOn’T PUT economy at mercy of ‘RED ED’”, screamed the Daily Mail. The past, present and, perhaps, the future of British politics orbit Mr Miliband.