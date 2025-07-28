Forget Cartier: Made-in-China luxury captivates Chinese consumers
Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Jul 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Summary
Homegrown names such as Laopu, Mao Geping and Songmont are winning over customers who are losing their taste for high-end Western brands.
China’s Laopu, which specializes in gold jewelry, sees a gap in the European-led luxury market.
