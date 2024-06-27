Forget NY & London, this Austrian city most liveable in the world; no Indian urban centre on top 10 list
None of the Indian cities could make it to the top 10 liveable cities, according to the survey
It is not New York or London, the capital of Austria took the top spot once again as the most liveable urban centre in the world, according to a much-awaited report released by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU); and there is some bad news for Indian city dwellers. Not even a single Indian city is on the list of top 10 liveable cities in the world.