Healthcare jobs are keeping the U.S. labor market humming. And they’re keeping California afloat.
Forget Tech and Hollywood. California Is Powered by Healthcare Jobs.
SummaryA state known for billionaires and high-tech jobs depends on lower-paying health work to boost its labor market.
Healthcare jobs are keeping the U.S. labor market humming. And they’re keeping California afloat.
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