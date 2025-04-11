Four questions you should ask to combat the market chaos

What do you own and why do you own it?

Meet with your financial advisers or, if you manage your own money, update your measure of how much of your portfolio is in each broad category of assets. You can’t make a reasoned decision about whether or what to sell if you don’t know exactly what and how much you own. (With the S&P 500 down more than 10% this year, you may be less overexposed than you were a few months ago.)