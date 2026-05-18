Rare earth metals are on the minds of all investors these days, and for good reason. Recent trade tensions have put China’s rare-earth monopoly into stark relief. And the rise of physical AI applications, such as robots, promises to accelerate demand for the materials used in everything from iPhones to fighter jets.
Four rare-earth mines rule the industry. Why more are needed in the age of AI.
SummaryThe world needs more rare earth materials. A surprisingly few mines are responsible for global production.
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