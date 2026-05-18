Four rare-earth mines rule the industry. Why more are needed in the age of AI.

Rare earth metals are on the minds of all investors these days, and for good reason. Recent trade tensions have put China’s rare-earth monopoly into stark relief. And the rise of physical AI applications, such as robots, promises to accelerate demand for the materials used in everything from iPhones to fighter jets.
Rare earth metals are on the minds of all investors these days, and for good reason. Recent trade tensions have put China’s rare-earth monopoly into stark relief. And the rise of physical AI applications, such as robots, promises to accelerate demand for the materials used in everything from iPhones to fighter jets.
That setup has investors pouring billions into non-Chinese rare earth projects. Sifting through JORC or 43-101 reports, which detail mine specs, isn’t easy for a mining engineer, let alone investors sitting atop the New York City skyline. Understanding what any upstarts are up against can help, though.
That setup has investors pouring billions into non-Chinese rare earth projects. Sifting through JORC or 43-101 reports, which detail mine specs, isn’t easy for a mining engineer, let alone investors sitting atop the New York City skyline. Understanding what any upstarts are up against can help, though.
There are just four mines that currently matter worldwide: The Bayan Obo mine, which is in the Inner Mongolian Autonomous Region of China; the Maoniuping mine, which is in China’s southwestern Sichuan province; the Lynas Rare Earths Mount Weld mine, which is in Western Australia; and MP Materials’ Mountain Pass mine, which is about 50 miles from Las Vegas.