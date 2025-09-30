Fragmentary Latin inscriptions can be completed with AI

It is Aeneas’s ability to suggest missing text for gaps of uncertain length, however, that has some historians most excited. Many surviving Latin inscriptions are badly damaged, which means such a tool could generate new insights from existing material. For now, Aeneas’s gap-filling chops are less impressive than its dating ones. When presented with deliberately obscured text, the correct segments (up to 20 characters in length) featured among Aeneas’s top 20 predictions 46.5% of the time. When the length of the segment is unknown, this drops to 32.7%. All the same, says Charlotte Tupman, who lectures in classics and digital humanities at the University of Exeter, this represents a major leap forward. Most useful may be Aeneas’s ability to explain its reasoning, providing “saliency maps" that highlight which parts of the source influenced its predictions.