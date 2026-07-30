France and Spain are suffering their biggest wildfires on record

When the flames recede, France and Spain will have to reassess the risks. In France the area destroyed so far this year, around 115,000 hectares, is nearly twice the most recent peak in a whole year, in 2022. Wildfires have broken out not only in southern forests known to be at risk but in places like Fontainebleau, outside Paris. In Spain the damaged area stands at 170,000 hectares, more than six times the figure for the same period last year. The summer’s drama is far from over: the city of Bordeaux remains on high alert, and both countries are bracing for fresh heatwaves. With every year, such blazes become less an exception and more the rule.