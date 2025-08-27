France is in big trouble, again

Rather than wait to put his unpopular budget to parliament, however, Mr Bayrou has gone for a pre-emptive strike. “Our country is in danger", he declared in a grave and martial tone on the afternoon of August 25th. France’s public debt, at 114% of GDP, is lower only than that of Greece and Italy within the EU. “Dependence on debt has become chronic," Mr Bayrou went on. France this year will spend more on servicing debt (€66bn) than on either education or defence, he noted. Mr Bayrou, who campaigned for the French presidency in 2012 on a crusade against the country’s addiction to public spending, urged parliament to take seriously the risk of doing nothing. The vote of confidence next month, he said, would not concern the budget measures themselves, but a simple question: does parliament agree that there is a “national emergency" that requires fixing the public finances?