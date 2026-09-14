One presidential hopeful donned an apron and served frites from a food truck. Another put on a harness and climbed to the top of a wind turbine. Yet another launched a “1,000 bistros” listening tour. Gimmicky showmanship means that presidential-election season is under way. At a two-round vote next April and May the French will elect a successor to Emmanuel Macron, who cannot stand for a third consecutive term. Polls consistently favour Marine Le Pen of the populist-right National Rally (RN), who launched her campaign on September 13th. With seven months to go, therefore, the presidential race has turned into a single question: who can beat Ms Le Pen?
France’s centre has one question: who can beat Marine Le Pen?
SummaryThe RN leader, on her fourth presidential bid, has a commanding lead. Five new polls give her 32-36% in the first round—at least 13 points ahead of her nearest rival, Edouard Philippe, one of Mr Macron’s former prime ministers.
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