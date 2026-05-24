Franchising has quietly made countless Americans rich

WHEN GREG FLYNN graduated from Stanford Business School in 1994, with the dotcom boom in full swing, his friends chose the obvious career path. But while they “were all making PowerPoint presentations…becoming paper millionaires,” he went off to help a friend open a second restaurant. A few years later, spotting generous financing on offer for would-be franchisees, Mr Flynn bought eight Applebee’s restaurants of his own. He now runs more than 3,000 franchise outlets across seven brands in three countries, and is reportedly worth more than $1bn, probably the first franchisee in the world to reach that milestone. On February 22nd the International Franchise Association, a lobbying group, inducted him into its Hall of Fame—an accolade previously reserved for franchisors, the innovators on the other side of the business who established big chains, such as Ray Kroc of McDonald’s or Colonel Harland Sanders of KFC.