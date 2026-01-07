President Trump told the world on Saturday that, after deposing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. will be in charge in Caracas. “We are going to run the country now,” he said at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.
Free Venezuela’s political prisoners
SummaryWhy hasn’t Trump told the regime to release the 800 dissidents it holds?
President Trump told the world on Saturday that, after deposing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. will be in charge in Caracas. “We are going to run the country now,” he said at a Mar-a-Lago press conference.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More