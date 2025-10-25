Freed from Israeli prisons, Gazans pass from ‘one hell into another’
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 25 Oct 2025, 06:20 pm IST
Summary
Roughly 1,700 Palestinians detained by Israel in the past few years have recently returned to Gaza. Many are trying to re-acclimate into a shattered society.
For more than 20 months during the two-year war in Gaza, Dr. Ahmad Mhanna was locked away in Israel’s prison network with thousands of other Palestinians taken from Gaza. When he returned to the enclave earlier this month as part of a prisoners-for-hostages exchange deal, he said he left one grim reality for another.
