Freed Russian dissidents confront new reality: Fighting Putin from exile
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Aug 2024, 03:58 PM IST
SummaryActivists released in last week’s East-West prisoner swap are adjusting to life outside of their homeland and learning how to carry on their work from abroad.
BERLIN—Among the first things Ilya Yashin did after being freed with other Russian dissidents last week was to check into a Berlin hotel and go shopping for a watch and some clothes to replace his prison uniform.
