Freed Russian dissidents confront new reality: Fighting Putin from exile

In the week following their release, the dissidents went different ways. Pivovarov settled into a hotel in Bonn, Germany, where his wife joined him; Kara-Murza flew to the U.S.; and Ksenia Fadeyeva and Liliya Chanysheva joined other former Navalny aides in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. Chanysheva said she wants to improve her health so she can start a family with her husband, who remains in Russia. All of the activists said they plan to continue their political work.