Frenzied stock-options trading shows individual investors are still hungry for risk

Their fervor is showing up in frenzied trading of options, or contracts that allow holders to buy or sell a stock at a set price, by a certain date. Volumes in options tied to individual stocks have recently reached levels seen during the meme-stock mania of 2021, about $700 billion of notional volume a day, according to Carrick Lane, an investment manager specializing in options strategies. The prices of call options, which give the right to buy, have eclipsed levels seen during that time.