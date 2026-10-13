Frenzied stock-options trading shows individual investors are still hungry for risk

Individual investors aren’t letting anything get them down these days.
Individual investors aren’t letting anything get them down these days.
Their fervor is showing up in frenzied trading of options, or contracts that allow holders to buy or sell a stock at a set price, by a certain date. Volumes in options tied to individual stocks have recently reached levels seen during the meme-stock mania of 2021, about $700 billion of notional volume a day, according to Carrick Lane, an investment manager specializing in options strategies. The prices of call options, which give the right to buy, have eclipsed levels seen during that time.
Their fervor is showing up in frenzied trading of options, or contracts that allow holders to buy or sell a stock at a set price, by a certain date. Volumes in options tied to individual stocks have recently reached levels seen during the meme-stock mania of 2021, about $700 billion of notional volume a day, according to Carrick Lane, an investment manager specializing in options strategies. The prices of call options, which give the right to buy, have eclipsed levels seen during that time.
A new generation of individual investors discovered the markets during the post-Covid rally, and by early 2021 many amateur traders were pushing into more complicated, and often riskier, bets. A boom in stock options and other derivatives was under way.
Those markets are now abuzz with retail activity once again, and Wall Street knows the reason: Individual investors are looking past rising interest rates, $100 oil prices and war in the Middle East. They are focusing on strong corporate earnings, and as comfortable rolling the dice on volatile markets as they were back when GameStop, Roaring Kitty and AMC Entertainment were the talk of Reddit forums.
Bullishness among individual investors, as measured by the percentage who expect stock prices to rise over the next six months, reached 40.3% for the week ended Oct. 7, according to the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors. That is the highest level since mid-July and comparable to levels seen in 2021.
Many, like 41-year-old Kunal Berry, are buoyed by the success of the artificial-intelligence trade and optimistic about the technology’s potential to transform business and the economy.
“The growth is there,” the Los Angeles-based consultant said. Berry has chased gains in megacap tech names including Nvidia, Amazon and SpaceX. “The short-term volatility—you’ve just got to have the stomach for it,” he said.
The meme-stock craze might have faded as many of the era’s favorite stocks eventually lost their luster. But individual investors’ enthusiasm for the markets has only grown stronger over the past five years. This cohort kept “buying the dip” even during April 2025, when a global trade war rattled professional investors and triggered a deep selloff. They helped crown a new class of AI darlings and piled into the SpaceX initial public offering. And they are still buying today.
On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, or about 196 points. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.4%.
In another sign investors are feeling much as they did in 2021, more traders are comfortable betting on short-term price moves. More than half of current single-stock options volumes are concentrated in contracts less than two weeks away from expiring, according to John Marshall, a partner at Carrick Lane.
One reason behind their persistent optimism is strong corporate profits, which have helped drive stocks to repeated records this year. Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings growth of about 30% for the third quarter from the prior year, according to FactSet. For 2026, profits are expected to jump 33%.
Individual investors have grown a bit more selective in 2026, analysts say, opting to throw their weight behind a few high-conviction names over buying broader market dips. And retail activity slowed during the summer, following an explosive rally in shares of memory stocks and chip makers that peaked in June. But that summer cool-down historically tends to reverse in October, according to data from Citadel Securities—and DIY traders could be even more plugged in through the rest of the year.
Not everyone is all-in on derivatives, either. But even more risk-averse investors are staying in the market.
The top position bought by Charles Schwab’s clients in September was an exchange-traded fund tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. That is the first time an ETF has taken that spot since Schwab began collecting that data in 2021. Clients also snapped up call options tied to ETFs last month, according to Schwab.
“It’s a little bit more cautious optimism,” said Joe Mazzola, head trading strategist at Charles Schwab. “They’re definitely looking to buy dips.”
Write to Krystal Hur at krystal.hur@wsj.com and Hannah Erin Lang at hannaherin.lang@wsj.com