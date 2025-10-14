Fresh from Middle East victory, Trump sets his sights on peace in Ukraine

After Israel’s airstrike on Hamas operatives in Doha, Trump pressured Benjamin Netanyahu to accept his 20-point peace plan and compelled him to publicly apologize to Qatar’s leader. Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, meanwhile, increased pressure on Hamas by threatening to cut diplomatic avenues to the group and strip it of its diplomatic cover if it didn’t accept the proposed peace plan. This was all while Israel continued a renewed military assault on Gaza despite mounting international backlash over its conduct of the war that has left over 67,000 Palestinians dead, according to the local health ministry. The figure doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.