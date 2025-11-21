Frida Kahlo painting sells for $54.7 million, the most ever for a female artist at auction
Summary
‘The Dream (The Bed)’ by the Mexican icon surpassed a $44.4 million Georgia O’Keeffe flower that held the top honor for 11 years.
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo became the most expensive female artist at auction on Thursday when Sotheby’s in New York sold her sleeping self-portrait for $54.7 million.
