Kahlo’s “Dream" may have triumphed for several reasons, including its size and subject matter. After being badly injured in a bus accident at the age of 18, Kahlo was often compelled to paint from her bed, so her canvases tend to be small—but this example stretched over 3 feet wide, lending it greater wall power, dealers said. Earlier this week at Christie’s, a more typical 15-inch example by her from 1931-32, “Window Display on a Detroit Street," sold for $7.2 million, within its $6 million to $8 million estimate.