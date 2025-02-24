Friedrich Merz wins Germany’s election. But forming a coalition will be hard

Beyond that, it was a mess. Mr Merz will hope to form a coalition with Mr Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD), who at 16% slumped to their worst defeat in their party’s long history. But under Germany’s electoral rules, whether the main centre-left and centre-right parties will be able to form what used to be known as a “grand" coalition depends entirely on whether the new “left-conservative" Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) will win 5% of the vote; projected counts put the party right on the threshold. If the BSW falls short, the CDU/CSU and SPD will have a majority, albeit a slender one. If the BSW makes it, the two bigger parties will need to team up with the Greens to obtain a majority. This ideologically messy three-party government is exactly what Mr Merz, who wants to act decisively to restore German voters’ faith in politics, had hoped to avoid.