From Wall Street banker to Vladimir Putin’s point man
Summary
- Kirill Dmitriev, boss of a Russian state investment fund, wants Donald Trump to cut a deal
AS THE MEETING came to an end, it looked less like a peace parley and more like a business negotiation. On February 18th, when the Kremlin’s men met Donald Trump’s diplomats in Saudi Arabia, Kirill Dmitriev set out (perhaps exaggerated) numbers. American companies, he said, had lost $324bn by leaving Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine. Why not come back?