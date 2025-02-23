From Wall Street banker to Vladimir Putin’s point man

The soft-spoken 49-year-old stood out from the grizzled diplomats who made up the rest of the Russian delegation. But, from Vladimir Putin’s point of view, he had good reason to be part of it. As the boss of one of Russia’s state-backed investment funds, Mr Dmitriev has been cutting deals for more than a decade. Mr Putin wants America to loosen sanctions on his economy. By dangling business opportunities and arguing that sanctions have cost American firms money, Mr Dmitriev is trying to convince Mr Trump to do just that.