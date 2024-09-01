Frustrated with White House, family of detained American reaches out to Taliban
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 01 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryWith only months left in the Biden administration, the family of George Glezmann is looking for other ways to get him out of Afghanistan.
The family of George Glezmann, feeling like it is running out of options, has informed the White House it would negotiate directly with the Taliban to try to secure the American hostage’s release from Afghanistan.
