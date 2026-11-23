Dubai, which offers residency in return for property investment or setting up a business there, has established itself as a welcoming global business hub and in recent years deepened economic ties with Europe through multibillion-dollar investment deals, especially in tech. The U.A.E. is also trying to repair its reputation as a haven from conflict in the Middle East, after its luxury towers were struck by drones from Iran in the Islamic Republic’s war with the U.S. and Israel this spring.