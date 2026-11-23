International fugitives have long found refuge in the desert emirate of Dubai, where loose financial regulations and generous visa rules have allowed them to park illicit fortunes and live walled off from criminal investigations in their home countries.
Now, the ground under crime lords hiding out in the United Arab Emirates is shifting.
The Persian Gulf state has recently signed a raft of extradition treaties designed to demonstrate a new level of cooperation with Western authorities. One of those led to the extradition of alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who was handcuffed and flown on a military plane back to Dublin in August.