Funds that are too much of a good thing

Do you have too much money in too few stocks—or not enough?

For years now, investors have been fretting that the U.S. stock market is overconcentrated in a handful or two of such giant winners as Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft. Could you be underexposed to them instead?

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That’s the pitch behind a batch of new exchange-traded funds with supersize holdings of the biggest stocks in U.S. industry sectors. Whether you should buy one of these ETFs depends much less on how they’re built than on how you’re built.

And most investors should approach all sector funds with caution—especially these new extra-strength versions.

Below, some of the best analysis and insight from WSJ writers and columnists, the Dow Jones Newswires team and occasionally beyond, on investing, the wealth-management business and more.

Planning & Investing The Easy Money Offers That Disguise a Deathtrap for Small Businesses

Merchant cash advances deliver quick funding, but some carry effective finance costs as high as 2,000%.

Market Talk From Dow Jones Newswires

Europe and Canada are expected to keep seeking other partnerships to reduce their dependence on the U.S. regardless of whether there are big Democratic wins in the midterm elections or if the U.S. elects a Democratic president next, Anand Sundar, special adviser to the director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, says. “The message has gotten through that this America is fundamentally different and this is not just about Trump.” There is more of a trend toward less U.S. involvement in the world, particularly in Europe, and conversations in Democratic foreign policy circles are different from what they were during Obama’s presidency, he adds. (Edith Hancock, edith.hancock@wsj.com)

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Risks of the U.K. interest rates staying higher for longer than markets previously expected are rising as the energy supply disruption persists, Deutsche Bank’s Maui Brennan and Sanjay Raja say in a note. The BOE is widely expected to increase interest rates next week, and markets price in three more BOE interest rate rises by July 2027, LSEG data show, due to inflation fears. “Much will depend on the duration of the unfolding energy shock and how it propagates through the economy – including any signs of second-round effects,” they say. (Miriam Mukuru, miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

Barron’s Advisor Tax-Loss Harvesting in Bonds? This Year It’s a Big Deal

Tax-loss harvesting—selling a security that fell in price in order to use the loss to offset gains elsewhere in a portfolio—was a significant opportunity for bond investors in the third quarter.

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Business & Practice The Grand Plan to Build America’s Most Expensive Neighborhood Is Collapsing

It was supposed to be the most-expensive new neighborhood in America, a cluster of five midcentury-inspired mansions perched on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, Calif.

Impact Investing These Trucks Haul 90 Tons of Coal on Battery Power—and Drive Themselves

Mining companies bring in thousands of electric vehicles to save on diesel, with China in the lead.

Talking Points Just About Every Part of Building a House Is Getting More Expensive

Iran war, tariffs and AI build-out have pushed up costs of materials, labor and borrowing.

Travel & Lifestyle How Do You Save the World’s Chocolate Supply? You Reinvent Chocolate

Candy prices are up 44% since 2021, but two groups of innovators are striving to solve the growing cocoa-bean shortage.

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Beyond the Newsroom WSJ | Buy Side: The Best Cashmere Sweaters, According to Style Experts

About Us The Wealth Adviser Briefing covers topics of interest to wealth managers, financial planners and other advisers. The content is curated by the Dow Jones Newswires team using articles from the Newswires, Barron’s, MarketWatch and The Wall Street Journal. The briefing is delivered to subscribers by email each workday morning at 6:30 a.m. ET. You can sign up here for email delivery.

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We welcome feedback. Please contact Dwight Oestricher at dwight.oestricher@wsj.com