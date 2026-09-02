G-20 squabbling overshadows summit as global bond markets strain

Just as the meetings were getting started, Bessent had harsh words for Canada, saying it was impossible for the U.S. neighbor to be in a tit-for-tat trade war with “someone who’s 13 times larger than you are.” Bessent also joked that Canada might send mini-submarines previously used on an amusement-park ride to attack the U.S. The U.S. defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, posted a photo on social media of two young women at a Canadian cadet training center that was interpreted as mocking their weight and gender.