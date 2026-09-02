ASHEVILLE, N.C.—U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived here to host global economic officials in the Blue Ridge Mountains, fresh off the breakdown of trade talks with Canada, currency and bond-market interventions, and President Trump’s renewed economic threats against Iran.
G-20 squabbling overshadows summit as global bond markets strain
SummaryThe finance ministers’ gathering comes to a close amid a global bond-market selloff, spats over tariffs, and public insults.
ASHEVILLE, N.C.—U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived here to host global economic officials in the Blue Ridge Mountains, fresh off the breakdown of trade talks with Canada, currency and bond-market interventions, and President Trump’s renewed economic threats against Iran.
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