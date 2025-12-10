Gambling or investing? In America, the line is increasingly blurred
Bet on stocks in a prediction market run by a sports-betting firm and a futures exchange
Economists and financiers have compared stockmarkets to gambling since 1936, when Keynes warned of “the capital development of a country becom[ing] a by-product of the activities of a casino". In 1999 Jack Bogle of Vanguard decried the “Wall Street casino" where only croupiers got rich, and in 2023 Warren Buffett wrote that “markets now exhibit far more casino-like behaviour than...when I was young".