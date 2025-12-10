Gambling or investing? In America, the line is increasingly blurred

This year Kalshi began offering nationwide markets on sporting events. On August 19th it announced new contracts on score differentials and player statistics in National Football League games, replicating core sports-betting products. The firm has not registered with state gambling regulators and does not pay state taxes, arguing that it falls exclusively under federal jurisdiction. Seven states have told Kalshi to stop, and Native American tribes have sued it. So far, Kalshi has won injunctions preventing Nevada and New Jersey from enforcing those orders, while losing a similar case in Maryland. In June Kalshi raised $185m at a valuation of $2bn, including an investment from the boss of Citadel Securities, a giant marketmaker.