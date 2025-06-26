Gaming the air raids in Kyiv: A night in a capital at war
Jane Lytvynenko , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 26 Jun 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Summary
People in the Ukrainian capital spend their evenings clinging to the normal things of life—for as long as the air-raid sirens allow.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—It is a balmy Monday evening here, filled with the honeyed scent of linden trees, the bustle of outdoor cafes and no outward hint of the deadly war that has raged for more than three years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story