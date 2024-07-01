Gaza militants regroup and rearm, raising threat of a long war

Palestinian militants fired one of the largest barrages toward Israel in weeks on Monday while Israeli forces reengaged with Hamas fighters in a Gaza City neighborhood they had previously invaded, signs the conflict risks becoming a protracted war of attrition as militants regroup and rearm.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad said it fired rockets at southern Israel, an attack the Israeli military said was largely intercepted, caused no damage and consisted of 20 projectiles that came from the area of Khan Younis, where Israel carried out a monthslong operation against militant groups that ended in early April.

The barrage reinforced the challenge for Israel as it seeks to pursue a counterinsurgency campaign against militants who retain rocket and mortar firing capabilities almost nine months into the Israeli campaign to destroy them.

The Israeli military’s incursion into Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood, which began last week and sent Palestinian families running for their lives, also demonstrates how hard it is proving for Israel to achieve the government’s stated war aim of eradicating Hamas from the enclave.

The operation in Shuja’iyya is the latest in a series of raids in which Israeli forces had to return to an area from which they had withdrawn, because Hamas had regrouped and reasserted some control.

Hamas says that it is fighting back in Shuja’iyya. On Sunday the group released a video that it said showed its forces launching mortar rounds at Israeli forces in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he won’t end the war without “total victory" over Hamas. The Israeli military said publicly last month that the group’s total destruction is an unachievable aim.

Israeli forces have returned to a number of areas they had earlier invaded in Gaza, including Jabalia in the north of the enclave, as well as the strip’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, which the military accused of being a Hamas command-and-control center. Security analysts say that Israel is at risk of sinking into a long-term conflict with Hamas, which has demonstrated an ability to survive as an insurgent group, drawing on some support from the broader population in Gaza.

“It’s a quagmire. It’s going to be a low-intensity conflict for a long time," said Joost Hiltermann, the program director for the Middle East and North Africa at International Crisis Group.

“You can use military operations to push Hamas into various pockets of Gaza but eventually they filter back through the tunnel system or overland," he said. “They are gaining new recruits every day. Young people who have lost their families, they’re going to sign up."

The fighting in Shuja’iyya, a large neighborhood of Gaza City that the Israeli military invaded earlier in the war, also comes as Israeli military officials have signaled that they are nearing an end to major combat operations in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, that Israel said was Hamas’s last redoubt. Netanyahu said in recent months that the Rafah operation was essential to his vision of total victory. After Rafah, the military is expected to shift to a new stage of lower-intensity fighting consisting of intelligence-based raids.

Israel launched its invasion of northern Gaza in October in response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel, in which 1,200 Israelis—mostly civilians—were killed and some 250 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities. The war in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Palestinian authorities that don’t say how many were combatants, while Israeli bombing has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

A senior military official told The Wall Street Journal that the military operation in Shuja’iyya was aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping there. The Israeli military says that dozens of militants have been killed so far in Shuja’iyya and that it has located weapons, raided booby-trapped compounds and dismantled weapons storage and manufacturing facilities.

“We will maneuver again and again wherever we see that there is an attempt to regroup or an attempt to try and regovern or an attempt to bring in all kinds of weapons," said the official from inside Shuja’iyya.

The official said that Hamas was trying to attack Israel from there by firing mortars and rockets from aboveground but also from underground through attack tunnels. “We are not going to allow that to happen," he said.

The official said that the latest raid was based on intelligence. “I wouldn’t have gone in if I didn’t have information," he said.

The Israeli military also says it aims to eliminate tunnels, especially those that could be used for attacks into Israel, and aboveground compounds that Hamas has taken over in Shuja’iyya.

The current Israeli raid in Gaza City has brought Israeli forces back to areas of the strip that were largely destroyed in the initial invasion and bombing campaign last year. In October, the military urged more than a million residents of northern Gaza to leave their homes, triggering a mass flight to the southern end of the strip, though some remained in the north.

Mohammad Assaf, a father of four, said he and his family fled Shuja’iyya hours after the strikes hit close to his building on Friday. “We were being told that the tanks that advanced in recent days are coming in, so we ran with only the clothes we were wearing," he said. “My biggest dream is to get water now for my family."

Assaf and his family, like others fleeing Shuja’iyya, headed for western areas of Gaza City such as Rimal, a high-end Gaza City neighborhood that is now largely destroyed.

The military on June 27 issued warnings urging Palestinians in eastern Gaza City to leave for their safety. Some 60,000 to 80,000 people were displaced on that day from areas east and northeast of Gaza City, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Shuja’iyya saw intense fighting earlier in the war and was the location of one of the deadliest incidents on the Israeli side when nine soldiers were killed in December in an ambush by militants. Hostages were also held in the area. On Dec. 15, the Israeli military mistakenly shot and killed three hostages thinking they were militants.

The Israeli military says that it has killed around 14,000 militants in the enclave, about half the Hamas fighters it believes were operating in Gaza at the start of the war, but Hamas is still able to recruit fighters.

Military analysts say that Hamas has shifted its armed forces from place to place, often avoiding a direct clash with the Israeli army to survive and wage a guerrilla campaign using hit-and-run tactics.

“I don’t believe that Hamas is looking for a wide, pitched battle where all its forces are in the field waiting for us to finish them," said Brig. Gen. Assaf Orion, a retired Israeli general.

“They move around and they avoid contact in a wide sense because they work on force preservation," he said.

Fatima AbdulKarim contributed to this article.

Write to Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com and Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com